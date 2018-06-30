VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Lullaby to Children Separated From Families

Today in Washington D.C., a march was held to raise awareness and resist against the policy forcing children to be separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton, was in attendance, and he gave a moving performance dedicated to the children and their families.

Miranda performed "Dear Theodosia," a song from Hamilton.

"We're here because there's parents right now who can't sing lullabies to their kids," Miranda said. "Well, I'm just gonna sing a lullaby that I wrote, and this is for those parents."

Watch the video below.

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda sing a moving lullaby to kids whose parents were taken from them at the border #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/eSPBLsxgis - NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 30, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Mr. Miranda's and Quiara Alegria Hudes' first Broadway musical, In the Heights , received four 2008 Tony Awards (including Best Orchestrations, Best Choreography and Best Musical), with Miranda receiving a Tony Award for Best Score, as well as a nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In the Heights also took home a 2009 Grammy Award for its Original Broadway Cast Album and was recognized as a Finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. In 2016, Miranda won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music for the Original London production of In The Heights. In The Heights was developed at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Conference in 2005.

