VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Plays Disney Song Game on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. In honor of the recent release of Disney's "Encanto", which Miranda wrote the music for, he and Jimmy played a Disney-themed game, One-Second Disney Songs. They are given one second of a Disney song and must guess the song correctly to score points. Watch the game below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda also discussed his recent role as director of "tick, tick...BOOM!" and the mega-hit song from "Encanto," "We Don't Talk About Bruno" earlier during The Tonight Show. A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Photo Credits: Nathan Congelton/NBC