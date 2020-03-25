VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Betsy Wolfe Sing 'Opening Doors' in New York City Center's #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent installment is a clip from their production of Merrily We Roll Along, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Betsy Wolfe.
Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel wrote in the caption: "When Encores! first started, one of the things we all agreed upon was that we wouldn't do Sondheim's shows. Well...we've done nine of them. What made us such fools in the first place? We thought we needed to only do the unjustly "neglected" works. Sondheim is many things-genius, innovator, experimenter, restless pursuer of new forms, melodist, and lyricist supreme. But one thing he is not is neglected. Still, we came to our senses eventually, because the work is simply too great to ignore. Too much fun, too heart-breaking, too clear-eyed in its expression of everything from romantic love to national identity. It's the full expression of what musical theater can be and the man has done it all. So we did Sondheim. A lot of Sondheim."
Check out the video below!
#EncoresArchives "When Encores! first started, one of the things we all agreed upon was that we wouldn't do Sondheim's shows. Well...we've done nine of them. What made us such fools in the first place? We thought we needed to only do the unjustly "neglected" works. Sondheim is many things-genius, innovator, experimenter, restless pursuer of new forms, melodist, and lyricist supreme. But one thing he is not is neglected. Still, we came to our senses eventually, because the work is simply too great to ignore. Too much fun, too heart-breaking, too clear-eyed in its expression of everything from romantic love to national identity. It's the full expression of what musical theater can be and the man has done it all. So we did Sondheim. A lot of Sondheim." - Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel ?: @colindonnell, @celiakb, Lin-Manuel Miranda & @bwolfepack "Opening Doors" #StephenSondheim #Sondheim90Love
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:09pm PDT
