VIDEO: Lillias White andÂ Keala Settle Join Jessie Mueller for Powerhouse 'Natural Woman'

A lineup of Broadway stars and some of America's finest actors, comedians and recording artists performed at a special, one-night-only Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! on Monday night.

Proceeds from Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Watch below as original Beautiful star Jessie Mueller is joined by LiLlias White and Keala Settle for a powerhouse trio of "Natural Woman."

Related Articles