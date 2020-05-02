VIDEO: Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra Perform Virtual Rendition of Strauss' 'Also Sprach Zarathustra'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra has released a virtual performance of Richard Strauss' Also Sprach Zarathustra.

The live concert was conducted by Harout Fazlian, and the video concept was conceived by Harout Fazlian.

Check it out below!

The Lebanese National Symphony Orchestra was founded in November 1998 by the former President of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music Dr. Walid Gholmieh. The status of the Orchestra was completed by summer 1999 and the first rehearsals started in January 2000. In October 2009, upon the suggestion of the former President of the LNHCM and with the agreement of its Board of Directors the LNSO became The Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra.





