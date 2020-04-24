VIDEO: Learn How to Make FLY-Inspired Tinkerbell Wings With La Jolla Playhouse's Costume Shop Supervisor Jennifer Ables

In a video introduced by Isabelle McCalla, La Jolla Playhouse Costume Shop Supervisor Jennifer Ables will teach you how to DIY your own Tink fairy wings, inspired by the musical Fly and the whimsical Paul Tazewell-designed costume.

Check out the video below!

With a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Playhouse's Guards at the Taj, Broadway's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo); music by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Bill Sherman (music director for Sesame Street; orchestrator for In the Heights); lyrics by Obie Award winner Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin) and Rajiv Joseph, direction by multiple Tony Award-winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights), and co-choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand) and Stephanie Klemons (In the Heights). Fly ran in February 2020 in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You