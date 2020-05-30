VIDEO: Lea Salonga Performs 'Kailangan Kita' to Raise Money for the Philippine International Aid

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lea Salonga performed 'Kailangan Kita' to raise money for the Philippine International Aid (PIA). The video features Salonga singing both the melody, and the harmonies.

"I had WAAAAAAY too much fun doing this!" Salonga said of performance.

Songwriter: Ogie Alcasid

Arranger: Ria Osorio

Video editors: Ria Osorio and Louie Villena

Vocals: Lea, Leia, Leah, and Leiya

Watch the performance below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You