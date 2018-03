VIDEO: Lea Salonga, Mandy Gonzalez & More Celebrate International Women's Day

In honor of International Women's Day, the Broadway League asked 25 leading ladies of Broadway to describe Women in one word. Watch below as strong women of Broadway unite!

Featuring: Petrina Bromley, Lilli Cooper. Ariana DeBose, Ali Ewoldt, Lucia Giannetta, Mandy Gonzalez, Melody Grove. Bonita J. Hamilton, Caitlin Houlahan, Arielle Jacobs, Hailey Kilgore, Analisa Leaming, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kirstin Maldonado, Bianca Marroquin, Lori Eve Marinacci, Kenita R. Miller, Lauren Ridloff, Lea Salonga, Q. Smith, Raquel Suarez Groen, Astrid Van Wieren, Adrienne Walker, Sharon Wheatley and Barret Wilbert Weed

Production Crew: Editing: Rachel Annette Helson Interview: Valerie Smaldone Makeup: Cinthyan Perez/The Hair Room JC Videography: Hannah Whisenant

