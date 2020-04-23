VIDEO: Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti Premiere 'Built For Joy' Music Video Featuring Keri René Fuller and More

To mark the occasion of their now postponed Lincoln Center concert as part of the Broadway's Future Songbook Series, musical theater writers Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti have released a music video for their song "Built for Joy." The song, which would have been performed at the April 20th concert, comes from In My Book, a musical commissioned by Coastal Carolina University and presented there last spring, inspired by students' real-life stories.

The video features the talents of Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill), Jaygee Macapugay (Soft Power), Kennedy Kanagawa (Saturday Night Concert, 2nd Stage), Alex Syiek (Zorba, City Center, Encores), Kara Arena, Trevor Bunce, Melanie Burg, Amy Burgess, Emily Chiu, Katie Emerson, Jacob Fjeldheim, Jesse Gage, Benji Goldsmith, Cori Jaskier, Shane Lonergan, Belén Moyano, Jason Pintar, Kelly Plescia, Forest VanDyke, and Amy Weintraub.

Since meeting in NYU Tisch's Graduate Musical Theater Writing program, Lauren Taslitz (lyricist/librettist) and Danny Ursetti (composer) have collaborated on several musicals, including Regretting Almost Everything (Barrington Stage and Feinstein's/54 Below), In My Book (Coastal Carolina University), and A Statue of Stature (Prospect Theatre Company). They are also developing a new musical, Mimosa, in collaboration with Michigan Stage University.

A 2020 MacDowell Fellow, Lauren is currently developing the musicals Bak Chang (Commission, Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre), The Quantification of Human Insignificance (Finalist, Sigworks 2016), For the Birds, and After They've Gone. Other credits include You Gave Me A Sheep (National Asian Artists Project) and Join the Club (Evanston Arts Center and The Skokie Theatre). She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and The Women and Trans Roundtable at The Musical Theatre Factory, as well as a founding member of HomeBrewed Writers Society with Danny Ursetti, Emily Chiu, Jacob Fjeldheim, Jesse Gage, and Benji Goldsmith. Lauren is based in Chicago and NYC.

Danny's other credits include Your Brand-New Incurable Disease (NYU Tisch Drama STAGEworks), ...Reza Is Dead (Electric Brain), I Want To Eat Brains (Fresh Grind Festival), and the in-development works My Cousin Vinny: An American Musical (BMI Presentation) and Untitled Song Cycle (lyrics by William Finn). Arranging/orchestration: The Emperor's Newest Clothes (HBO), Simon & Jorge (NAMT), New York Philharmonic, Pasadena Pops, & countless ensembles around the country. Danny is a current member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Workshop, the Dramatists Guild, and ASCAP. MFA: NYU Tisch GMTWP.





