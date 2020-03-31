VIDEO: Laura Benanti Launches THE SUNSHINE CONCERT to Bring Joy to Those In Need
Tony-winner Laura Benanti is continuing her 'Sunshine Songs' social media series, with a brand new initiative that will bring your talents into the lives of those that need it most during this trying time.
Her new initiative, The Sunshine Concert, will take fan-submitted videos and cut them into 30-minute variety show performances which will then be distributed to senior centers and the like to bring joy to those who lack social connection and entertainment in quarantine.
See her message here!
Benanti has kept very busy amidst the chaos of the last few weeks after launching 'Sunshine Songs'- a way for high schoolers to share performances from the musicals they won't be able to perform in this year.
Check out the kids performances here and here!
