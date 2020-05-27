VIDEO: Larry Kramer Discusses THE NORMAL HEART and More on Theater Talk
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, legendary playwright, author, and activist, Larry Kramer passed away this morning.
To honor the life and work of this pioneering artist and activist, flashback to Larry's appearance on the chat show, Theater Talk, as his play The Normal Heart made its long overdue Broadway debut.
Larry Kramer was an award-winning playwright and author, and a celebrated public health and gay rights advocate. He wrote the Academy Award-nominated screenplay adaptation of D. H. Lawrence's Women in Love and rose to further prominence with his bestselling novel Faggots. A pioneering AIDS activist, he cofounded the Gay Men's Health Crisis in 1982 and founded ACT UP in 1987. Kramer has won numerous awards for his plays and received the 2013 PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award for a Master American Dramatist.
Kramer received an Oscar nomination and won two Obie Awards, the American Academy of Arts Award in Literature, and is a Pulitzer Award finalist. As one of the most dynamic and influential forces for political activism, gay rights, public health policy, and AIDS awareness, Larry became a widely-recognizable and remarkable speaker on these crucial issues.
At the root of both is his life-long commitment to criticizing and correcting gay apathy and government and social indifference to AIDS. He is a founder of Gay Men's Health Crisis, an AIDS service organization, and ACT UP, a widely effective direct action AIDS advocacy group. Larry's most acclaimed plays include The Normal Heart and the Pulitzer Prize-finalist The Destiny of Me. His screenplay for Women in Love was nominated for an Academy Award in 1969. He is also well-known for his influential novel Faggots, a confrontational portrayal of gay culture, and his critical essay about the AIDS crisis, "1,112 and Counting."
Kramer also wrote the plays Sissie's Scrapbook, A Minor Dark Age, and Just Say No, A Play about Farce. His other books are The Tragedy of Today's Gays and Reports From the Holocaust: The Story of an AIDS Activist.
The recent Broadway revival of The Normal Heart was nominated for five Tonys and won three, including Best Play. The film version stars Mark Ruffalo and Julia Roberts and premiered in May 2014.
Kramer earned his B.A. in English from Yale University. For the past three decades he researched American history and the cause of AIDS/HIVS for his novel The American People-the first volume was released in April 2015.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)