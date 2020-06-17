VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents A Tribute to Lynn Harrell and More
Since its debut in 1902, The Philadelphia Orchestra has performed at Carnegie Hall nearly 750 times. Yannick Nézet-Séguin-the orchestra's music director since 2012-explores the history of "The Fabulous Philadelphians" at the Hall.
Performances include excerpts from Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake," Verdi's Requiem, Grieg's "Peer Gynt," and R. Strauss's "Ein Alpensinfonie." Members of The Philadelphia Orchestra also join Carnegie Hall's NYO2 for a performance of Esperanza Spalding's "Apple Blossom," arranged by Gil Goldstein.
American cellista??Lynn Harrell's half-century career placed him in the highest echelon of performing artists. A superstar roster of fellow cellists celebrate Harrell's life, including performances of Klengel'sa??"Hymnus"a??and the Preludio from Villa-Lobos'sa??"Bachianas brasileiras"a??No. 1.
