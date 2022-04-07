VIDEO: Krystal Joy Brown Shares Her Journey from Teaching Gymnastics to Booking HAMILTON on Season Two Premiere of Survival Jobs: A Podcast

Happy Season Two Premiere, Survivors!! Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the wonderfully talented, inspiring, and genuine Broadway leading lady, Krystal Joy Brown who is currently playing the role of 'Eliza Schuyler' in the Broadway juggernaut, Hamilton! Coach Krystal, as she is lovingly referred to in this episode, takes us through her artistic journey from working a handful of survival jobs including bartending and baby gymnastics instructor to appearing in five Broadway shows including Hamilton and Motown and breaking into the world of film and television. She was most recently seen in the CBS hit tv show, The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah and the holiday film, Writing Around the Christmas Tree.

Before closing out the episode with a hilarious Lin-Manuel Miranda Trivia Game, Krystal shares with us about her work with the social justice initiative, Ham4Progress and how Broadway can be more inclusive. She not only inspires us with her talent, words and advocacy but she encourages us all to remember to laugh and enjoy the creative ride!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the 2022 Academy Awards and freelance work. The exclusive video can be found here on BroadwayWorld and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs