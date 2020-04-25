VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!

Harvey Fierstein posted the video to Twitter, where he said that the virtual cover was created 'in honor of the LGBTQ community.'

Watch the video below!

Watch Kristin Chenowith and Shoshana Bean take on the Judy/Babs classic in honor of the LGBTQ community. This makes me happy! pic.twitter.com/Ae9FlDdRae - Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) April 25, 2020





