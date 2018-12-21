KRISTIN CHENOWETH
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and More 'Binge For The Throne' in New GAME OF THRONES Promo

Dec. 21, 2018  

Game of Thrones is gearing up to launch its final season. Rather than showcasing new footage, which they're keeping under wraps, the new promo involves gathering superfans of the show to Binge #ForTheThrone.

Kristin Chenoweth, along with Jimmy Kimmel, Aaron Rodgers, and T-Pain, all got a chance to sit on the throne and talk about their love for the show.

The celebs will begin "binging" season one, and will take to Twitter to share their fanatic energy, getting fans of the show ready for the final season.

Watch the promo videos, featuring "Lady Kristin of House Chenoweth," below!

