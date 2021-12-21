VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Shares First Look at Disney Christmas Concert Special

Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Kristin Chenoweth has shared a sneak peek at her upcoming performance at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special, set to premiere Saturday, December 25, at 10:00 a.m. on ABC.

Derek and Julianne Hough will host the special from WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort. The Houghs will also perform "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town". Kristin Chenoweth will sing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and Darren Criss will perform "Christmas Dance".

Freeform's Trevor Jackson ("grown-ish") and Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble") will also co-host the special from the Disneyland Resort, for the return of the beloved tradition of the Christmas morning parade.

Chenoweth recently released her second Christmas album, "Happiness Is...Christmas." The album featured classic holiday tracks including "Christmastime Is Here," "Merry Christmas, Darling," "The Man With the Bag," and more.

The special will sparkle with holiday cheer, offering heartwarming moments and exclusive sneak peeks at what's new around The Walt Disney Company. Viewers can look forward to a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, opening March 1, 2022, at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort; a trip on board the all-new Disney Wish from Disney Cruise Line; and special looks at Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" and Steven Spielberg's new film "West Side Story."