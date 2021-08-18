VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Advises Ariana Grande on THE VOICE!

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will appear on an upcoming episode of The Voice as "battle advisor" to this season's newest coach, Ariana Grande!

Watch Chenoweth revealed as advisor in the clip below.

"i am honored to announce that my battle advisor for @nbcthevoice is the absolute queen of vocals, of funny, of technique, of kindness, of brilliance and of my heart, the one and only @kchenoweth!!!!" Grande tweeted. "i cannot tell you how thankful i am to have shared this with her and to have been able to "teach" with someone i have learned the absolute most from. my heart is in shambles. we had the most fun. i love my team. i love my Cheno. okay bye."

Music has always been Ariana Grande's first love. In fact, long before millions of fans fell in love with the singer and actress as Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon show Victorious, she began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old.

After performing with symphonies around her native Florida, Ariana made her national television debut, giving a powerful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the first-ever broadcast of the national anthem for the Florida Panthers. In 2008, she appeared in the acclaimed musical 13 on Broadway shortly before joining the cast of Victorious. To date, she has amassed over 5 million Twitter followers, 3 million Facebook likes, 3 million Instagram followers, and 150 million YouTube/VEVO views.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004.