VIDEO: Kokayi and Oh He Dead Perform a Couch Concert For the Kennedy Center
The Kennedy Center has released another installment in its new series, #KCCouchConcerts!
The first Kennedy Center community-focused Wednesday showcase unites #KenCenHipHop Advisory Council member Kokayi & Millennium Stage favorites Oh He Dead.
Check out the video below!
The concert is presented as part of #KCCouchConcerts, a new live performance series by Millennium Stage streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.