VIDEO: Kokayi and Oh He Dead Perform a Couch Concert For the Kennedy Center

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Kennedy Center has released another installment in its new series, #KCCouchConcerts!

The first Kennedy Center community-focused Wednesday showcase unites #KenCenHipHop Advisory Council member Kokayi & Millennium Stage favorites Oh He Dead.

Check out the video below!

The concert is presented as part of #KCCouchConcerts, a new live performance series by Millennium Stage streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You