VIDEO: Kerry Washington Talks About Playing the Villain in THE PROM on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Kerry Washington talks about her role in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical "The Prom."

You can watch "The Prom" today on Netflix; watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"The Prom" is a 2018 Broadway musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Martin and Beguelin wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation from director Ryan Murphy. It was released today on Netflix!

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

Washington recently starred in the Broadway production and film adaptation of "American Son." She also starred in "Race" on Broadway and "Billy Elliott" on the West End.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.