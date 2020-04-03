VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Will Host Westport Country Playhouse's Live-Streamed Showcase of Young Performers

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Westport Country Playhouse is hosting a livestreamed event for young performers to showcase their talents, and chat with Broadway's Kelli O'Hara!

Ten lucky high school performers will be selected in a random drawing to be a part of the show. During the livestream, the students and Kelli will exchange experiences, songs, and come together as community.

All videos submitted as a part of the entry process will be featured in a video produced and released on Playhouse social media channels as #GettingToKnowYou.

Watch O'Hara's announcement about the event below!

Important Dates

Sun, Apr 5 at 10am - Wed, Apr 8 at 10am

Registration is open!

Registration is open! Wed, Apr 8

Random selection of 10 performers and 10 understudies

Random selection of 10 performers and 10 understudies Thu, Apr 9 - Fri, Apr 10

Playhouse staff will contact selected students

Playhouse staff will contact selected students Mon, Apr 12

Lucky students announced via press release and featured on the Playhouse website

Lucky students announced via press release and featured on the Playhouse website Thu, Apr 16 at 5pm

Technical check with students

Technical check with students Fri, Apr 17 at 6:30pm

All participants call in

All participants call in Fri, Apr 17 at 7pm

LIVESTREAM! "Getting to Know You: A Celebration of Young Artists"

Entrance Requirements

Event open to high school students

Must live in Fairfield County

Complete registration form

Upload a three-minute video of a song from your Spring show (or in your repertoire) - instructions and filming tips are provided on the form and below

Must receive permission from a parent or guardian to participate in a live show

Be available 6pm - 9pm on April 17

Video Tips

Shoot in landscape/horizontal mode

Use a webcam or cell phone camera

¾ or waist-up shot - we want to see your face

Use natural light if possible

If you can, film yourself where you will perform if you are selected





