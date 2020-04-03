Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Will Host Westport Country Playhouse's Live-Streamed Showcase of Young Performers

Westport Country Playhouse is hosting a livestreamed event for young performers to showcase their talents, and chat with Broadway's Kelli O'Hara!

Ten lucky high school performers will be selected in a random drawing to be a part of the show. During the livestream, the students and Kelli will exchange experiences, songs, and come together as community.

All videos submitted as a part of the entry process will be featured in a video produced and released on Playhouse social media channels as #GettingToKnowYou.

Watch O'Hara's announcement about the event below!

Important Dates

  • Sun, Apr 5 at 10am - Wed, Apr 8 at 10am
    Registration is open!
  • Wed, Apr 8
    Random selection of 10 performers and 10 understudies
  • Thu, Apr 9 - Fri, Apr 10
    Playhouse staff will contact selected students
  • Mon, Apr 12
    Lucky students announced via press release and featured on the Playhouse website
  • Thu, Apr 16 at 5pm
    Technical check with students
  • Fri, Apr 17 at 6:30pm
    All participants call in
  • Fri, Apr 17 at 7pm
    LIVESTREAM! "Getting to Know You: A Celebration of Young Artists"

Entrance Requirements

  • Event open to high school students
  • Must live in Fairfield County
  • Complete registration form
  • Upload a three-minute video of a song from your Spring show (or in your repertoire) - instructions and filming tips are provided on the form and below
  • Must receive permission from a parent or guardian to participate in a live show
  • Be available 6pm - 9pm on April 17

Video Tips

  • Shoot in landscape/horizontal mode
  • Use a webcam or cell phone camera
  • ¾ or waist-up shot - we want to see your face
  • Use natural light if possible
  • If you can, film yourself where you will perform if you are selected
