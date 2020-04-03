Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Will Host Westport Country Playhouse's Live-Streamed Showcase of Young Performers
Westport Country Playhouse is hosting a livestreamed event for young performers to showcase their talents, and chat with Broadway's Kelli O'Hara!
Ten lucky high school performers will be selected in a random drawing to be a part of the show. During the livestream, the students and Kelli will exchange experiences, songs, and come together as community.
All videos submitted as a part of the entry process will be featured in a video produced and released on Playhouse social media channels as #GettingToKnowYou.
Watch O'Hara's announcement about the event below!
Important Dates
- Sun, Apr 5 at 10am - Wed, Apr 8 at 10am
Registration is open!
- Wed, Apr 8
Random selection of 10 performers and 10 understudies
- Thu, Apr 9 - Fri, Apr 10
Playhouse staff will contact selected students
- Mon, Apr 12
Lucky students announced via press release and featured on the Playhouse website
- Thu, Apr 16 at 5pm
Technical check with students
- Fri, Apr 17 at 6:30pm
All participants call in
- Fri, Apr 17 at 7pm
LIVESTREAM! "Getting to Know You: A Celebration of Young Artists"
Entrance Requirements
- Event open to high school students
- Must live in Fairfield County
- Complete registration form
- Upload a three-minute video of a song from your Spring show (or in your repertoire) - instructions and filming tips are provided on the form and below
- Must receive permission from a parent or guardian to participate in a live show
- Be available 6pm - 9pm on April 17
Video Tips
- Shoot in landscape/horizontal mode
- Use a webcam or cell phone camera
- ¾ or waist-up shot - we want to see your face
- Use natural light if possible
- If you can, film yourself where you will perform if you are selected