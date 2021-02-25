VIDEO: Keenan Scott II and Steve H. Broadnax III Talk THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN on Broadway

This morning, the marquee for Thoughts of a Colored Man was installed at the Golden Theatre making it the first new show to take up residence at a Broadway theater since the pandemic forced all plays and musicals to stop performances on March 12, 2020.

Check out the playwright Keenan Scott II and director Steve H. Broadnax III discussing making their Broadway debuts and bringing Broadway back to life below!

Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Vulnerable and vibrant, raw and alive - these are the Thoughts of a Color Man.

Thoughts of a Colored Man weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men and heralds the arrival of an essential new voice to the American theater.