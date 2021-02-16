VIDEO: Keenan Scott II and Brian Moreland Discuss the Impact of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Writer Keenan Scott II and producer Brian Moreland appeared on Fox 5 New York to discuss the upcoming Broadway premiere of Thoughts of a Colored Man. The new play, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will open on Broadway in the upcoming season at a Shubert theater to be announced.

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage under the artistic direction of Robert Hupp in fall of 2019 with a subsequent run later that year at Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director).

Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Vulnerable and vibrant, raw and alive - these are the Thoughts of a Color Man.



A powerful theatrical testament by Keenan Scott II, Thoughts of a Color Man weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men and heralds the arrival of an essential new voice to the American theater.