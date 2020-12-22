VIDEO: Kathryn Gallagher and Andy Mientus Perform the 'Broadway Witch Version' of Taylor Swift's 'willow'

Kathryn Gallagher and Andy Mientus have released a new video, performing their "Broadway Witch Version' of Taylor Swift song "willow."

The video was created to celebrate the winter solstice, and was music directed by Benjamin Rauhala, who also arranged the song and played piano. The song features drums by Shannon Ford, and was mixed and edited by Jackson Teeley and Benjamin Rauhala.

willow has music and lyrics by Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, and is featured on Swift's latest album 'evermore.

Prior to the Broadway shutdown, Kathryn Gallagher was starring in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. She can currently be seen as Annika on Netflix's YOU, produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. In 2015, Kathryn made her Broadway debut in the Tony nominated revival of Spring Awakening.

Andy Mientus was most recently seen on Broadway in the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. His other Broadway credits include the 2014 revival of Les Miserables. He appeared on the NBC series Smash, as well as off-Broadway in Ragtime and Carrie.