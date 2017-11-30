VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Performs MY FAIR LADY Classic on LIVE

Katharine McPhee stopped by this week's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN and treated the audience to the Lerner and Loewe classic "I've Grown Accustomed to His Face," from the 1956 musical MY FAIR LADY. The song appears on McPhee's new album 'I Fall In Love Too Easily'. Watch the performance below!

With music by Frederick Loewe and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, the song was originally performed by Rex Harrison as Professor Henry Higgins. He also performed in the 1964 film version. Lincoln Center Theater will mount a new Broadway revival of MY FAIR LADY in 2018. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the show begin previews March 15, 2018, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with an opening night scheduled for April 19, 2018. The cast will star Lauren Ambrose as Eliza, HARRY Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins, Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins and Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle.

Katharine McPhee gained fame in May 2006 as THE RUNNER-UP on the fifth season of American Idol. She went on to star in in The House Bunny and Shark Night 3D and played Karen Cartwright, one of the lead roles on NBC's Smash. Since September 2014, she has starred in SCORPION as Paige Dineen.

