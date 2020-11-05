VIDEO: Julie Andrews Talks About Kissing Carol Burnett on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Hollywood icon Julie Andrews shares a lot of incredible stories from her book.

Hollywood icon Julie Andrews shares a lot of incredible stories from her book "Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years," including one hilarious moment in which she jokingly shared a kiss with Carol Burnett at a benefit that happened to be in the same hotel as Lyndon B. Johnson's presidential inauguration. Tune in to hear the shocking details!

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries. Julie Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria. She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000.

