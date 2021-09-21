VIDEO: Julianne Moore and Amy Adams Talk 'Parent Perspective' in DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

Watch Julianne Moore and Amy Adams open up about how their experiences as parents affected their performances in the new film adaption of Dear Evan Hansen.

Julianne Moore plays Heidi Hansen, the mother of the film's protagonist Evan, and Adams portrays Cynthia Murphy, the mother of Connor and Zoe.

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Dear Evan Hansen premieres in theaters this Friday.