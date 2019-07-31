VIDEO: Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin Star in BEFORE YOU KNOW IT Trailer

A new trailer has been released for BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. The film, directed by Hannah Pearl Utt, stars Tony Winner Judith Light, Tony Winner Mandy Patinkin, Hannah Pearl Utt, Jen Tullock, Mike Colter, and Alec Baldwin.

Watch the trailer below!

In the film, stage manager Rachel Gurner still lives in her childhood apartment-along with her off-kilter actress sister, Jackie; eccentric playwright father Mel; and deadpan preteen niece Dodge-above the tiny theatre they own and operate. Level-headed and turtleneck-wearing Rachel is the only thing standing between her family and utter chaos. Then, in the wake of a sudden family tragedy, Rachel and Jackie learn their presumed-deceased mother is actually alive and thriving as a soap-opera star. Now the sisters' already-precarious balance turns upside down, and Rachel must figure out how to liberate herself from this surreal imbroglio.

BEFORE YOU KNOW IT is in theaters on August 30, 2019.





