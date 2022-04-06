VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Gives Surprise SPRING AWAKENING Performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jonathan Groff sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show last night to discuss the upcoming Spring Awakening: Those You've Known HBO documentary, which chronicles the making of a reunion concert with the original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening.

The interview also features a clip from the new documentary, which is set to premiere on May 3 on HBO. The interview concluded with Groff giving a surprise performance of "Totally F*cked" from the hit musical.

Watch the new interview segment below!

15 years after the smash, Tony-winning Broadway run of "Spring Awakening," the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Chronicling their whirlwind journey back to the stage, the film follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, sharing the show's underdog origins, its path to Tony glory, the universal themes of teenage repression and angst, and the unconventional love story of breakout stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele.

The documentary pulls back the curtain to showcase the reunited original cast and creative team at rehearsals, in their homes and backstage. The film features electrifying performances from the reunion concert in November 2021, newly filmed interviews, candid archival video and photographs, as well as performance footage from the original 2006 show that went on to sweep the Tonys, winning eight awards, including Best Musical. "Spring Awakening" forever changed the lives of the mostly unknown teenage cast and inspired a generation of fans by laying bare taboo issues of teen love, abortion, abuse, sexual identity and suicide in an unapologetic, edgy rock musical set in the 1890s.

Cast members included in the documentary are Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Lauren Pritchard, Lilli Cooper, Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Estabrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian C. Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonathan B Wright, Remy Zaken; original Broadway director Michael Mayer; lyricist and playwright Steven Sater; score composer Duncan Sheik; and lead producers Tom Hulce and Ira Pittelman.

Watch the new interview here: