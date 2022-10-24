VIDEO: John David Washington Reveals His PIANO LESSON Pre-Show Ritual on LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN

Click Here for More on The Piano Lesson

John David Washington appeared on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan to discuss making his Broadway debut in The Piano Lesson.

During the interview, Washington revealed his pre-show ritual, which arrives arrives at the theatre an hour and a half early to do.

"It gets weird. I make like funny noises, the helicopter stuff, I'm stretching, listening to spiritual music and then it cuts to an Outcast song. I got a crazy playlist. It's all over the place," Washington stated.

Watch the new video clip from the interview below!

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles and Danielle Brooks as Berniece.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Watch the new interview clip here: