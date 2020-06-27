VIDEO: John Cameron Mitchell, Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Andrew Rannells, and More Hedwigs Perform 'Wig in a Box'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

During the 'Can't Cancel Pride' event, John Cameron Mitchell appeared alongside other past Hedwigs to perform 'Wig in a Box' from Hedwig and the Angry Inch!

The video includes appearances from Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Stephen Trask, Andrew Rannells, Jinkx Monsoon, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lena Hall, and Mason Alexander Park.

Check out the video below!

iHeartRadio and P&G's "Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ Community," hosted by Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox, brought together the biggest stars and allies in the LGBTQ community to help those who have been adversely affected by COVID-19.

The event featured performances by Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Big Freedia with Tank and the Bangas, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin with Carla Morrison, Sia, and more, with appearances by Billy Porter, Crystal Methyd, Hayley Kiyoko, Jaida Essence Hall, Kermit the Frog, Matt Bomer, Neil Patrick Harris, and many more!

