VIDEO: Joey McIntyre Discusses the Potential for a New Kids on the Block Broadway Musical

McIntyre's new song 'Own This Town' comes out tomorrow.

Joey McIntyre joined Mix 104.1 to discuss his new song, "Own This Town," which comes out tomorrow! During the interview, he also discussed whether a New Kids On the Block Broadway musical is in the works.

Joey's theater career was held up when he auditioned for New Kids On The Block. A very long story short, they went on to sell over 80 million records and continue to sell out arenas today. As a solo artist, Joey penned the Top 10 hit "Stay the Same." TV/film credits include Matt in The Fantasticks, David E. Kelley's "Boston Public," "The McCarthys" on CBS, and The Heat with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. Theater credits include more than a few Los Angeles productions, most recently as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at The Garry Marshall Theatre. In NYC, he played Jon in the original Off-Broadway production of tick, tick..BOOM! and Fiyero opposite Idina Menzel in Wicked. Love to B, G, R, and K!

