VIDEO: Joe Iconis Celebrates West End Debut with BE MORE CHILL

Last night the West End premiere of Be More Chill celebrated its official opening at London's Shaftesbury Theatre, so our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward caught up with the show's Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Joe Iconis to get his thoughts on his West End debut.

Be More Chill, of course, became an online phenomenon following its 2015 regional world premiere at the Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, taking it all the way to the bright lights of Broadway in 2019. The UK production had previously opened Off West End at the Other Palace in February 2020, but was forced to close the next month due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the musical has now returned to London and has downloaded its very own West End "Upgrade" in the process, squeezing in to the Shaftesbury Theatre for a limited 10-week engagement through to 5 September 2021, prior to the return of the smash hit West End musical & Juliet.