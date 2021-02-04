VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Shares Details About Her Upcoming Nickelodeon Musical

Jojo Siwa opens up about the support she has received since revealing she is part of the LGBTQ+ community, her girlfriend's influence in the process and her upcoming Nickelodeon musical.

The new live action musical from the former "Dance Moms" star is called "The J Team."

The film follows young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy.

Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies, must try their hardest to abide by Poppy's new, harsh rules. Realizing she cannot hide her sparkle or bow anymore JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her.

"I am so excited to be filming The J Team!" Siwa said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "It has so much singing and dancing! I can't wait for everyone to hear all of my new music in the movie and see the big ending!"

