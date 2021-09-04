VIDEO: Jessie J Performs 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED in Her Living Room

After she recently revealed she was diagnosed with an illness affecting her ear, singer Jessie J returned to performing with a video on Instagram of her singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked!

In the caption, Jessie writes, "Defying Gravity with no makeup on swollen (allergies) eyes in house clothes putting on a mini concert (one song sung twice) after not singing for over a month with a sassy about of reverb to an audience of one in my living room is a whole mood...We gotta start back up somewhere witches."

Watch the full video below!

After signing with Republic Records, Jessie J came to prominence following the release of her debut single "Do It Like a Dude". Her following single "Price Tag" topped the charts in nineteen countries including the UK and was followed by the release of her debut album, Who You Are (2011), which peaked at number two in the UK. Other singles from the album included "Nobody's Perfect", "Who You Are", "Domino" and "Laserlight", all of which peaked within the top ten on the UK Singles Chart, making Jessie J the first British female artist to have six top-ten singles from a sole studio album. "Domino" also attained further international success, peaking at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming her second number-one single in the UK. In 2012, Jessie J performed at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in June, as well as the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London on 12 August.

Her second album Alive (2013) peaked within the top five on the UK Albums Chart and also included the top-five singles "Wild" and "It's My Party". The release of her third album Sweet Talker (2014) was preceded by the single "Bang Bang" which debuted at number one in the UK and went multi-platinum worldwide. The album made the top five in the UK and peaked at number ten on the US Billboard 200, her highest-charting album in the US. As of January 2015, Jessie J had sold over 20 million singles and 3 million albums worldwide