VIDEO: Jessica Vosk, Nancy Opel, Andrew Barth Feldman, and More Perform the INTO THE WOODS Prologue to Raise Money For the Actors Fund

A group of stars have virtually gathered to perform the prologue from Into the Woods to raise money for the Actors Fund.

The video stars Michael Berresse (Narrator), Audrey Cardwell (Florinda), Max Chernin (Baker), Nikki Renée Daniels (Cinderella), Kaitlyn Davidson (Lucinda), Andrew Feldman (Jack), Nancy Opel (Jack's Mother), Bryonha Marie Parham (Baker's Wife), Jessica Vosk (Witch), and Samantha Williams (Little Red Riding Hood).

Music Direction/Piano/Editing/Conceived by Max Grossman.

To donate to the Actors Fund, visit actorsfund.org/intothewoods.

Watch the video below!





