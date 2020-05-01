Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jessica Vosk, Nancy Opel, Andrew Barth Feldman, and More Perform the INTO THE WOODS Prologue to Raise Money For the Actors Fund
A group of stars have virtually gathered to perform the prologue from Into the Woods to raise money for the Actors Fund.
The video stars Michael Berresse (Narrator), Audrey Cardwell (Florinda), Max Chernin (Baker), Nikki Renée Daniels (Cinderella), Kaitlyn Davidson (Lucinda), Andrew Feldman (Jack), Nancy Opel (Jack's Mother), Bryonha Marie Parham (Baker's Wife), Jessica Vosk (Witch), and Samantha Williams (Little Red Riding Hood).
Music Direction/Piano/Editing/Conceived by Max Grossman.
To donate to the Actors Fund, visit actorsfund.org/intothewoods.
Watch the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
AP Master Class to Host Conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda for College Board Series
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)
As part of College Board's AP Master Class series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be guest lecturing AP US History this Friday (5/1) at 12:00pm ET.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?' a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan have taken to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing 'You Matter to Me' from Waitress.... (read more)
VIDEOS: Patti LuPone Talks GYPSY, Getting Kicked Out of Prince's Club, the Broadway Shutdown, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Patti LuPone made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, April 27!... (read more)
Actress and Singer India Adams Dies at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that India Adams, whose long career as a singer and actress spanned nearly seven decades, died Saturday, April 25t... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)