VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson on (Finally!) Being Invited to the Tonys Party

Photo Credit: Philip Romano

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has been a treasured member of the Broadway community since his debut in the 1998 revival on On the Town. This season he returns to the stage as 'Mason' in Second Stage's revival of Take Me Out, in a performance which has earned him a career first- a Tony nomination!

"This is my first nomination! I've been in the business for 25 years, but this is my first time at the rodeo," explained Jesse. "I knida love that people assume that I've done this before. That means that my work was maybe worthy... in somebody's eyes!"

Jesse is perhaps best known for playing "Mitchell Pritchett" on the Award-winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." In 2017, he won the Drama Desk Award for "Best Solo Performance" for his 40-character turn in the Broadway production of Fully Committed. He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On The Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in Second Stage's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, "Outstanding Ensemble Performance"). He has worked extensively with The New York Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in such notable productions as The Merchant of Venice, The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Comedy of Errors where he performed alongside Al Pacino, Sam Waterston, Jesse L. Martin, Martha Plimpton, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe.

Watch below as he catches up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about everything from how he got the part to how he's preparing for Tony night!