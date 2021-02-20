VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes Perform Their New Song, 'Alive'!

Jessica Lowndes and Jeremy Jordan have collaborated on a new song called Alive. The song is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The pair are starring together in the Hallmark Channel Movie "Mix Up in the Mediterranean", which premieres on Saturday, February 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Jordan and Lowndes also created a video of them performing the song, together from different locations.

Check out the video below!

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/alive-single/1553636416

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/7Cuy8B01ivpojLRa8eMUI0?highlight=spotify:track:0MYmHnBsDSH4jh0GJB3SbH

Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of theiconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Yearsopposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noisewith Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies.

His TV work includes series regulars on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled", and guest starring on "The Flash," "Elementary" and "Law and Order: SVU." Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde(Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress.

Lowndes stars on the CW's hit drama, 90210 (2008), and is working with top music producers across the globe to complete her first album. She completed her first EP when she was age 16 and living in Vancouver, Canada, where she was discovered by the producers of Showtime's series, Masters of Horror (2005), in 2005. Lowndes soon moved to Los Angeles and her acting career took off. On "90210", Lowndes provides her own vocals for all of the songs she sings and she independently produced several of the tracks heard on "90210" (including "Haven't Been Drinkin'" and "Stamp Of Love"). Her song "Goodbye" was featured prominently in an episode of Moonlight (2007).

Last year, Jessica collaborated with British hip-hop artist D.J. Ironik and is featured on his single, "Falling in Love", which topped the UK charts. Lowndes made her theatrical film debut in the 2008 horror film, The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008), and most recently starred in the 2010 thriller, Altitude (2010), in which she played a rookie pilot whose weekend getaway flight turns into a horrific battle for survival. The film was released by Anchor Bay.