VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE

The performance was part of Broadway For Biden's In our America: A Concert For the Soul of the Nation earlier this week.

Jennifer Hudson performed Tomorrow from Annie as part of Broadway For Biden's In our America: A Concert For the Soul of the Nation earlier this week.

The virtual event brought Broadway together to celebrate hope and benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

Watch the clip below!

In Our America featured more than 75 celebrated artists, including Derrick Baskin, Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Chuck Cooper, Darren Criss, André De Shields, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Goodman, Jayne Houdyshell, Jennifer Hudson, James Monroe Iglehart, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Norman Lear, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Karen Olivo, Ashley Park, Steven Pasquale, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, BD Wong, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the casts of Six and KPOP.

