VIDEO: Jennifer Holliday Performs a 'I Sing Because I'm Happy'

Jennifer Holliday took to Twitter to post an inspirational video of herself singing the hymn "I Sing Because I'm Happy."

She wished everyone a happy Easter and Passover blessings.

"Praying God "Heal Our World" and Our Hearts as we fight this deadly virus," she writes.

Watch the video below!

Holliday is best known for starring in the smash Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, with her show-stopping performance as Effie "Melody" White, the iconic role which garnered her a Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical. She was discovered at age 17 while singing in her church choir in Houston, Texas by Broadway dancer Jamie Patterson, who persuaded and guided her to New York, where she made her Broadway debut in Vinnette Carroll's Your Arms Too Short To Box With God as a featured soloist.

Beyond Broadway, Ms. Holliday appeared as cast regular Lisa Knowles on the quirky FOX TV hit show, Ally McBeal. She has also enjoyed a successful recording career, winning her first Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her torch-ballad signature song, "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going." Most recently, Ms. Holliday received rave reviews and top soul-music charts recognition for her latest CD, The Song Is You.





