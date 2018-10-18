VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Auditioned for LES MISERABLES as a Child

Jenna Bush Hager recently got to experience her first time on a Broadway stage when she appeared in Chicago earlier this week. While discussing the experience on The Today Show, she revealed that she had actually wanted to be a Broadway star when she was young, even auditioning for the role of young Cosette in Les Miserables multiple times as a child.

She joked about being her repeated rejection, describing herself as a "well-fed, tan Texan," and stating that she could neither sing nor dance as a child.

Les Miserables premiered on Broadway in 1987 at The Broadway Theatre. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, it tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption-a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Ex-prisoner Jean Valjean is hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert after he breaks parole. When Valjean agrees to care for factory worker Fantine's young daughter, Cosette, their lives change forever.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You