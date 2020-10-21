VIDEO: Jelani Alladin Sings 'To Be Human' From HERCULES Musical
Hercules ran from August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.
As part of The Public Theater's virtual gala Forward. Together which aired last night, October 20th, Jelani Alladin sang "To Be Human," from the stage adaptation of Disney's Hercules.
Check it out below!
The Public's virtual event originally scheduled for June 1 was reimagined into FORWARD. TOGETHER., an exciting evening featuring stories from Public Theater alumni, songs from Public Theater musicals including the above performance by Jelani Alladin of the brand new song written just for Public Works' production of Hercules, and a preview of Say Their Names: a visual installation to be projected on the facade of The Public Theater building dedicated to the Black lives lost to police brutality and white violence.
The Public's production of Hercules featured the film's beloved score, plus additional original songs by the film's composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock. Hercules featured over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs in a new stage adaptation of the Disney animated film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.
