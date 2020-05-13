VIDEO: Jason Robert Brown Supports Local 802 with New Song- 'In the Time Of...'

Shutdown Streaming
The Local 802 Musicians' Emergency Relief Fund - Songs of Support fundraising campaign was launched in April 2020 by the Officers and Executive Board of Local 802 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This campaign will feature video collaborations from musicians, composers, and artist friends of 802, working together virtually, and using all tools from iPhones to powerful home studios to create music videos in an effort to raise awareness and financial support for the Emergency Relief Fund.

Below, watch as Jason Robert Brown and company perform his new song, "In the Time Of," dedicated to musicians who lost their lives to COVID-19. Donate to the Musicians' Emergency Relief Fund at https://erf.local802afm.org

Three time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer - best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of his generation, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade. His other Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, The Bridges of Madison County, 13, and You Can't Take it With You.

