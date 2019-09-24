VIDEO: Jason Derulo Shares a Clip from the CATS Film

Jason Derulo shared a clip from the upcoming "Cats" movie while showing off his gym and his fridge for Men's Health. Watch the video below!

Derulo will play Rum Tum Tugger in the upcoming film, which also stars Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, James Corden, and more.

Cats is a film adaptation of the 1981 musical by legendary composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber based on the 1939 poetry book Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. The original Broadway production ran for 18 years and 7,485 performances, MAKING IT the sixth longest-running production in Broadway history. To prepare you to head to the Jellicle Ball, check out our full guide explaining the plot of Cats!

The film is being directed by Tom Hooper, whose other recent film credits include The King's Speech and Les Miserables. Lee Hall, who wrote both the screenplay of Billy Elliot and the book of the film's musical adaptation, is writing the screenplay for Cats. Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler, known for his work on Hamilton, Bandstand, and In the Heights, is also involved in the film as its choreographer. Cats officially wrapped filming in April 2019, and the movie is set to be released on December 20th, 2019.





