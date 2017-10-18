VIDEO: Jason Alexander Has Some Advice for Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN Cast

Jason Alexander stops by this week's THE Wendy Williams SHOW to talk about his new sitcom HIT THE ROAD, which premiered yesterday on AT&T's Audience Network. The SEINFELD star is currently starring in the Manhattan Theatre Club's THE PORTUGUESE KID, officially opening on October 24th.

The Tony winner spoke to Williams about his iconic role on the long-running NBC sitcom, and shared his thoughts on the upcoming musical adaptation of Pretty Woman. Alexander portrayed Edward's lawyer Philip Stuckey in the original film. Asked if he had advice for Jason Danieley, who will take on the role in the Broadway version, Alexander joked, "He's gonna have a really bad time walking around the streets of New York!" He went on to explain, "When that movie came out, women would look at me down the block, and as I got closer, the scowl would get more. I got slapped, I got spit on. They're very intense movie watchers. They were very protective of Julia Roberts, but it meant that we got to them." Watch the appearance in full below!

PRETTY WOMAN will have its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in 2018 before opening on Broadway next fall at a Nederlander theatre. As previously announced, LES MIS star Samantha Barks will take on the role of Vivian, while Tony winner Steve Kazee (ONCE) will play Edward. Orfeh will make her return to Broadway as Vivian's friend Kit.

