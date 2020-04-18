VIDEO: Jasmine Sakyiama and Amanda Abbington Perform 'Soldier On' From A LITTLE PRINCESS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Music Theatre International released a flashback video of the production of A Little Princess, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The video is from an archival recording, performed in concert at London's Royal Festival Hall in May 2018. Composer Andrew Lippa led the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The video features the song "Soldier On," with Jasmine Sakyiama as Sara Crewe, and Amanda Abbington as Miss Minchin.

A Little Princess features book & lyrics by Brian Crawley and music by Andrew Lippa. The production was directed by Arlene Phillips CBE.





