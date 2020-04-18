Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Jasmine Sakyiama and Amanda Abbington Perform 'Soldier On' From A LITTLE PRINCESS

Article Pixel Apr. 18, 2020  

Music Theatre International released a flashback video of the production of A Little Princess, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The video is from an archival recording, performed in concert at London's Royal Festival Hall in May 2018. Composer Andrew Lippa led the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The video features the song "Soldier On," with Jasmine Sakyiama as Sara Crewe, and Amanda Abbington as Miss Minchin.

Check out the video below!

A Little Princess features book & lyrics by Brian Crawley and music by Andrew Lippa. The production was directed by Arlene Phillips CBE.

VIDEO: Jasmine Sakyiama and Amanda Abbington Perform 'Soldier On' From A LITTLE PRINCESS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore Release 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Aid of the NHS
  • Must Watch: A CHORUS LINE Revival Cast Reunites In Quarantine!
  • VIDEO: Watch Derek Hough, Julianne Hough & Hayley Erbert Channel BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG!
  • VIDEO: Watch David Hyde Pierce and Ari'el Stachel in the New Music Video For 'Heart In Your Hands' from THE VISITOR
  • VIDEO: Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung Star In New Music Video for Bandits on the Run
  • VIDEO: Columbus Association of Performing Arts Students Sing 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE