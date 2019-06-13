VIDEO: James Corden's Parents Got to Know Broadway Before Attending the TONYS

Jun. 13, 2019  

On Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden shared a segment that detailed how his parents prepared for his 2019 TONY AWARDS hosting gig. Margaret and Malcolm Corden headed to New York City for a full download on Broadway's hottest shows, and the two get in a proper vocal warm-up on the red carpet before James took the big stage.

Watch the segment below!

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning, multifaceted performer, host, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy. Individually, Corden has won seven Emmy Awards, for his work on "The Late Late Show," the "Carpool Karaoke" series for Apple Music, and "The 70th Annual Tony Awards."

Additionally, Corden hosted the GRAMMY AWARDS in 2017 and 2018. Also, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012.

VIDEO: James Corden's Parents Got to Know Broadway Before Attending the TONYS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Audra McDonald and Laura Linney Have Beef on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: James Corden Parodies BE MORE CHILL's 'Michael in the Bathroom' With Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Neil Patrick Harris on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) / The Whole Being Dead Thing' at the TONY AWARDS
  • VIDEO: The Cast of OKLAHOMA! Performs 'I Cain't Say No/ Oklahoma' at the 2019 TONYS
  • VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs 'Wait For Me' at the 2019 TONYS
  • VIDEO: The Cast Of THE CHER SHOW Performs 'Believe' at the TONY AWARDS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup