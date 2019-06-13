VIDEO: James Corden's Parents Got to Know Broadway Before Attending the TONYS

On Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden shared a segment that detailed how his parents prepared for his 2019 TONY AWARDS hosting gig. Margaret and Malcolm Corden headed to New York City for a full download on Broadway's hottest shows, and the two get in a proper vocal warm-up on the red carpet before James took the big stage.

Watch the segment below!

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning, multifaceted performer, host, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy. Individually, Corden has won seven Emmy Awards, for his work on "The Late Late Show," the "Carpool Karaoke" series for Apple Music, and "The 70th Annual Tony Awards."

Additionally, Corden hosted the GRAMMY AWARDS in 2017 and 2018. Also, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012.





