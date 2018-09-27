VIDEO: James Corden Sings a Dramatic Rendition of 'Baby Shark' with Sophie Turner and Josh Groban

Sep. 27, 2018  

Let's face it: Baby Shark is an undeniable force. James invites his guests, Sophie Turner, playing the role of Mommy Shark, and Josh Groban, taking on the role of Daddy Shark, for the definitive performance of this global phenomenon.

Watch the video below!

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."

