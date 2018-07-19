JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE
VIDEO: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE Celebrates 13 Emmy Nominations

Jul. 19, 2018  

NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live racked up an impressive 13 nominations for this year's Emmy awards. Watch the celebratory promo below!

John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Brandon Victor Dixon were all recognized for their work on the live broadcast. The production itself was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special.

Regarding the nomination announcement, Andrew Lloyd Webber states "I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.' We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show. I am extremely moved that the show continues to touch audiences nearly 50 years after it was written..." said Webber.

