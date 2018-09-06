VIDEO: Inside Rehearsals for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY- Extended Through December 9

The Public Theater will begin previews for the North American premiere of Girl from the North Country on Tuesday, September 11 with a Free First Preview performance. This new musical was initially extended through Sunday, November 18, and has been extended an additional three weeks through Sunday, December 9

Written and directed by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by music icon Bob Dylan, Girl from the North Country weaves the music of our greatest poet-singer-songwriter into a piercing drama about home, heart, and the searching determination of the American soul.

The Public's Free First Previews program will continue this fall; free tickets to the first preview on Tuesday, September 11 will be available beginning Tuesday, September 4, via TodayTix mobile lottery, and on September 11 via the lottery in the lobby of The Public Theater at Astor Place, with entries starting at 11:00 a.m. and winners drawn at 12:00 p.m.

The complete American cast features Todd Almond (Elias Burke), Jeannette Bayardelle (Mrs. Neilson), Stephen Bogardus (Nick Laine), Sydney James Harcourt (Joe Scott), Matthew Frederick Harris (Ensemble), Caitlin Houlahan (Kate Draper), Robert Joy (Dr. Walker), Marc Kudisch (Mr. Burke), Luba Mason (Mrs. Burke), Tom Nelis (Mr. Perry), David Pittu (Reverend Marlowe), Colton Ryan (Gene Laine), John Schiappa (Ensemble), Rachel Stern(Ensemble), Chelsea Lee Williams (Ensemble), and Mare Winningham (Elizabeth Laine), with Kimber Sprawl joining the company as Marianne Laine, replacing the previously announced Samantha Marie Ware who had a scheduling conflict.

Following a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer, this astonishing new show from Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson and music icon Bob Dylan will make its North American premiere at The Public with an American cast this fall. Dylan's inimitable songbook is authentically transformed by McPherson into an achingly beautiful story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1934.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas; orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Simon Hale; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY begins performances in The Public's Newman Theater on Tuesday, September 11 and has been extended an additional three weeks through Sunday, December 9.

Public Theater Partner, Supporter, and Member tickets are available now. Single tickets, starting at $95, can be accessed now by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting www.publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.

