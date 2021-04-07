VIDEO: Ingrid Michaelson Says Working on THE NOTEBOOK Musical is 'The Most Exciting Thing I've Ever Been a Part Of'

Ingrid Michaelson who is writing the music for the stage adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks love story "The Notebook" revealed in an interview with 96.5 TIC in Hartford that she is an emotional 'wreck' writing the music, sharing that it is 'the most exciting thing I've ever been a part of'.

"This is Us" writer Bekah Brunstetter is writing the book for the musical. It is being produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch in association with Nicholas Sparks.

Ingrid Michaelson, whose recordings have sold millions of copies, including the Platinum singles "Girls Chase Boys" and "The Way I Am," previously said "When I was approached about working on the Notebook I had to excuse myself and go to the bathroom and cry and come back into the meeting. I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me. The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life. The story sings to me so perfectly. I actually started writing that very night of the first meeting, before I even had the job! I cannot wait for the world to hear these characters come to life in a musical way."

A deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love, The Notebook chronicles the decades-long love story between a mill worker named Noah and a privileged debutante named Allie. Beginning with a whirlwind summer romance in North Carolina in the 1940s, their love affair spans an entire lifetime-in spite of the differences that threaten to pull them apart. The World Premiere production will feature a diverse, multi-generational cast, reflecting the timeless and universal nature of the story.